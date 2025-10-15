Oman bets on luxury tourism with $520M ‘wellness village’

In a region chasing scale, Oman’s tourism strategy is moving toward exclusivity. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE race to attract tens of millions of visitors, their smaller neighbors have given up the pursuit. Passenger traffic through Muscat and Sohar airports fell 2.2% in the first half of 2025, while Saudi Arabia has already hit its 100 million visitor target under Vision 2030 last year, and is looking at boosting it higher still.

Instead of mass tourism, Oman is leaning into luxury and wellness. In its latest project, Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning partnered with local sustainable real estate developer Musstir on a $520 million “Wellness Village” in Al Jabal Al Akhdar (“the green mountain”). Part of a $3 billion development, the project will feature 500 homes and a 120-room resort spanning 600,000 square meters. Upcoming openings from Nobu to Club Med and Four Seasons fit the same low-volume, high-value mold.