Nigeria’s energy sector revamp begins reaping returns

Nigerian energy companies have ramped up oil production over the past year as the government intensifies its efforts to restart dormant refineries and monetize untapped gas reserves.

Indigenous companies now control assets that produce more than half of Nigeria’s oil production, according to operators and government officials. Renaissance Africa Energy, a consortium of mostly local firms that took over the operation of onshore oil assets from Shell a year ago, has doubled output from its facilities from a base of about 100,000 barrels per day, Nigeria’s junior oil minister told an industry gathering last week in Abuja.

Reviving the energy sector has been a top priority of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s administration as it tries to rapidly grow an economy rocked by two recessions in the last decade. The government push came after several multinationals fled the country’s onshore oil and gas scene in recent years due to rampant theft along pipelines that have in turn strained crude output and created uncertainty. Pipeline sabotage has also stifled government revenues.

Since ending subsidies on imported petrol three years ago, Tinubu’s administration has implemented policies aimed at enabling local players to ramp up production and incentivizing international partners to make new investments offshore.

Last month, the government launched a plan to monetize the nation’s gas reserves, which are the largest in Africa. And state oil company NNPC is holding talks with independent companies to take over the operation of the government’s moribund refineries, NNPC chief Bayo Ojulari said, including one last week with a Chinese petrochemical plants builder.

“The big positive change in Nigerian energy in the last three years has been that there are now targeted frameworks in place to ensure speedier contracting timelines and better fiscal structures,” said Clementine Wallop, an analyst at a New York-headquartered consultancy Horizon Engage, adding that a new cohort of energy regulators has “sent favorable messages to investors.”