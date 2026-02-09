Art Basel slows the tempo in Doha debut

At Art Basel’s first Middle East edition in Doha, the usual choreography of an art fair felt strangely absent. No desks stacked with laptops, no hurried haggling over prices in tight booths, no sense that collectors were racing against the clock.

Instead, the fair read more like an exhibition: visitors wandered through open-plan galleries where single-artist presentations unfolded like small museum shows. Amid Picassos and Basquiats hung photographs of the Kaaba and works by regional artists such as Ahmed Mater and the self-described “non-commercial” Lina Gazzaz.

The shift was deliberate. For the first time in any Art Basel edition, an artist — Egypt’s Wael Shawky — was appointed to curate the fair. His theme, Becoming, explored transformation and identity, and the structure followed. Each gallery was limited to one artist (a format that is novel to Art Basel), and transactions were moved to private exhibitors’ lounges away from the floor.

The inaugural edition brought together 87 galleries and 84 artists from 31 countries, with more than half of the participating artists being from the Middle East and South Asia. Globally renowned galleries such as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and White Cube appeared alongside regional peers like Qatar’s Al Markhiya and Saudi Arabia’s Hafez Gallery.