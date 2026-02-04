Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Sale of Safeya Binzagr painting breaks Saudi record

Feb 4, 2026, 8:24am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Staff handle Safeya Binzagr’s Coffee Shop on Madina Road at Sotheby’s “Origins ll” in Riyadh.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

A piece by the late Safeya Binzagr, widely known as the mother of Saudi art, set a new record for a Saudi artist at the latest Riyadh sale run by Sotheby’s.

The auction house’s second Saudi event brought in a total of $19.5 million, led by Arab modernists and regional names — Binzagr’s 1968 painting Coffee Shop on Madina Road went for $1.6 million — as well as a $1.3 million Picasso lot. Nearly a third of buyers were from Saudi Arabia. The sale took place against a busy cultural backdrop in the Gulf: the Diriyah Contemporary Arts Biennale is running until early May, and Art Basel opens in Doha tomorrow.

Despite a budding ecosystem, there are also signs of strain in the kingdom’s arts sector amid wider government spending cuts. A $200 million Saudi investment deal with New York’s Metropolitan Opera remains in limbo, and there have been reports from the industry of delayed payments from the kingdom.

Manal Albarakati
AD