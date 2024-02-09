Trump likely to win Supreme Court ballot case, legal experts say

Former President Donald Trump is poised to win a U.S. Supreme Court case that would allow him to stay on state primary ballots despite his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, legal experts say.

The court appeared skeptical of the arguments for removing him during a Thursday hearing on the unprecedented case, which hinges on whether Colorado’s top court rightfully booted Trump from its ballot after finding that his actions during the Capitol riot amounted to engaging in an insurrection under the 14th Amendment.

The justices voiced concerns that if they allowed Colorado’s decision to stand, it would open a Pandora’s box, allowing states to disqualify candidates from ballots whenever they see fit.

The case has posed a headache for the Supreme Court – whose favorability ratings recently hit historic lows – raising concerns that the justices are wading into partisan politics.