Supreme Court justices appear wary of keeping Trump off state ballots

Several justices pointed out that Trump has not been criminally convicted of committing an insurrection, and that he would be barred from running for office if he had. Trump’s lawyer somewhat disagreed, saying he still would be protected from conviction by presidential immunity, but concurred that a convicted insurrectionist could not take office.

Justice Brett Kavanuagh questioned why a post-Civil War provision of the Constitution that would bar insurrectionists from office — known as Section 3 — was being applied in this case, given there was already a legal way to ban them.

Asked whether removing Trump from the ballot was “disenfranchising voters,” the lawyer representing Colorado voters argued that “safeguarding democracy” goes beyond allowing people to vote. “The reason we’re here is that President Trump tried to disenfranchise 80 million Americans who voted against him, and the Constitution doesn’t require that he be given another chance,” attorney Jason Murray said.

AD

The former president called the proceedings “a beautiful thing to watch in many respects,” telling reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, “I hope that democracy in this country will continue.”

Another sticking point of the hearing was whether Jan. 6 even qualified as an insurrection. Trump’s team said it was not an insurrection because there was no “organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government of the United States through violence.”

“This was a riot. It was not an insurrection,” Trump attorney Jonathan Mitchell said. “The events were shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things, but did not qualify as an insurrection as that term is used in Section 3.”

AD

A significant portion of the hearing was spent debating whether the provision of the Constitution that Colorado’s top court used to remove Trump was applied correctly. The justices wanted to know if the provision could be used to remove a candidate from the ballot or if it could only be used to ban someone from office. Trump’s team also argued that Section 3 should not apply to him because it doesn’t specifically mention presidents.

The former president’s campaign fundraised off of the proceedings, sending an email that read: “They don’t just want to remove me from the ballot - THEY WANT TO ERASE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE FOR ME! But what they don’t know is this: YOU WON’T LET THAT HAPPEN!”