Pakistan suspended mobile network services on its election day

Pakistani authorities temporarily suspended mobile services across the country Thursday to curb any “possible threats” of danger, the interior ministry said, as the nation’s 127 million voters headed to the polls for the general election.

At least 30 people were killed in bombings outside political offices in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The ministry said that the shutdown was prompted by “recent incidents of terrorism” but the move was criticized by opposition lawmakers, voters, and rights groups who accused the government of infringing on citizens’ basic rights.

“This practice is inherently undemocratic and is known to limit the work of independent election observers and cause irregularities in the voting process,” Alp Toker, the director of digital rights group NetBlocks, told AFP.

The tense election in the world’s fifth-most populous country has been marked by widespread political turmoil and doubts about the fairness of the election process, with former prime minister Imran Khan, along with many supporters of his opposition party, in jail. Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister has returned from self-exile and is widely seen as the front-runner in the election.