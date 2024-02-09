Biden hits back at claims his memory is failing

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly hit back at the findings of a special counsel report, denying that he improperly shared classified documents or forgot when his son died.

“My memory is fine,” he said during a surprise news briefing Thursday. “I know what the hell I’m doing. I put this country back on its feet.”

The report comes days after Biden publicly misremembered the names of multiple world leaders, confusing both former German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron with their dead predecessors, and referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico when discussing the Israel-Hamas war.