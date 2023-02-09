Meta restores Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts
Meta restored former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to Semafor. The Washington Free Beacon first reported the news.
The reinstatement comes more than two years after his accounts were indefinitely suspended for inciting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Last month, Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg indicated that Trump's accounts would be reinstated soon, saying that maintaining the ban would be impractical and detrimental to free speech.
Clegg had previously told Semafor that Trump's accounts could be reinstated this January.
Last month, Clegg said that after reviewing crisis protocols and expert assessment, Meta determined Trump's risk of inciting future political violence had "significantly receded."
However, Meta has now introduced new guardrails for public figures that are repeat offenders of community guidelines.
In light of Trump's past violations of Meta's community standards, he could face "heightened penalties for repeat offenses," including suspensions ranging from a month to two years.
After leaving the White House, Trump launched his own social media site, Truth Social. The platform has not gained traction with the general public.
Since Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, his return to social media accounts has been imminent.
In November, Trump's Twitter account was reinstated under new owner Elon Musk's pledge to make the platform a haven for free speech. Trump has not yet tweeted, and he is yet to post on Facebook and Instagram.