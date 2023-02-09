Meta restores Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

Meta restored former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to Semafor. The Washington Free Beacon first reported the news.

The reinstatement comes more than two years after his accounts were indefinitely suspended for inciting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Last month, Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg indicated that Trump's accounts would be reinstated soon, saying that maintaining the ban would be impractical and detrimental to free speech.