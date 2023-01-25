Trump to be reinstated on Facebook, Instagram

In a statement, Clegg said that Meta had determined that maintaining the ban on Trump would be impractical and detrimental to free speech.

"As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States," he said. "The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box."

Clegg said that after reviewing crisis protocols and expert assessment, Meta determined Trump's risk of inciting future political violence had "significantly receded."

AD

He added that Meta now has new guardrails in place for repeat offenders who are public figures. In light of Trump's past violation of Meta's community standards, the former president could face "heightened penalties for repeat offenses" like other public figures who faced suspensions related to civil unrest.

If Trump were to post content that further violated Meta's guidelines, then he could face a suspension of anywhere between a month to two years, depending on the severity of the violation.

Clegg added that Meta will also enforce more rigorous content moderation for future posts from Trump that reference QAnon or delegitimize elections. Users may be restricted from sharing or liking these posts, if they are not removed.