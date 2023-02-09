Church of England votes in favor of blessing same-sex couples

Following eight hours of debate across two days, the Church's national assembly, the General Synod, voted 250 by 181 to back a proposal put forward by bishops following years of heated debates over sexuality.

The motion, in essence, would allow gay couples in civil marriages to go to Anglican churches for services including "prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God's blessing," the BBC reported.

The synod also said that the church would apologize for the harm it caused to the LGBTQ+ community, and that it would allow a review of a ban on clergy entering same-sex civil marriages, in addition to a celibacy rule for clergy in same-sex relationships.

AD

The Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, who led the debate and chairs the group which oversaw the development of the proposals, said that the next few months will be spent preparing "new pastoral guidance for the Church on matters of sexuality and marriage."

"We will also refine the texts of Prayers of Love and Faith," she added.

The plans, which were suggested by bishops last month, have been criticized by some for going too far, while others say it does not do enough for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, priests have the option to bless gay couples, but don't necessarily need to.

"No one has to offer these services and no one will be disadvantaged if they don't," he told the Synod.