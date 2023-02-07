The Church of England will study using gender-neutral terms for God during services

The Church of England is the mother church of the Anglican Communion, considered the third largest church in the world after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches.

The church's Liturgical Commission — which prepares forms of service — has been "regularly considering these questions" since 2014, the spokesperson said, as some have called for religious leaders to adopt more inclusive language during services.

The Liturgical Commission, along with the Faith and Order Commission, will continue exploring these questions over the next five years, and will be launching the "new joint project on gendered language" later this spring. Details of the project are unclear.

However, the spokesperson said, there are "absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation."

But the idea of referring to God in gender-neutral terms has caught on in churches around the world in recent years.