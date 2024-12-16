Africa’s fund managers feel pressure to back climate investments

CAPE TOWN — Africa’s top investors have been through one of their toughest periods raising funds over the last 12 months and are feeling intense pressure to back climate investments.

Speaking earlier this month at the Super Return Africa event, several leading investors told Semafor Africa that climate would be a priority. “Climate will be one of the key focus areas for investors in 2025,” said Wale Adeosun, CEO of Lagos-based Kuramo Capital Management.

But some senior private equity and venture investors told Semafor Africa privately that they felt pressure to include climate investments in their presentations to potential or current limited partners. They said Western development finance institutions — a large source of funds — have been keen to encourage investments in this sector.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said one Ghana-based investor, who asked not to be identified because their firm was still raising a fund. “We agree with the principle of supporting climate investments, but we have so many problems to address in Africa that we need to prioritize.”