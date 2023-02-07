'Bing Chat': Microsoft integrates ChatGPT-like AI bot into its search engine
Microsoft has incorporated a new artificial intelligence model from the creators of viral chatbot ChatGPT into its search engine Bing, the company announced Tuesday.
Called "Bing Chat," the new search service features a "chat" button that takes the user to a chat feature similar to ChatGPT. Microsoft released a "limited preview" of the feature on desktop Tuesday.
Company leaders unveiled the new services at an invite-only event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters, calling it an AI-powered "copilot for the web."
A demonstration showed the AI-powered search engine can answer questions to produce things like travel recommendations, shopping lists, and meal plans.
ChatGPT, built by the company OpenAI, was released late last year and quickly became a global sensation, reverberating in industries including education, media, medicine, and marketing. It also sparked conversations about bias and accuracy in AI chatbots.
Microsoft plans to invest billions into ChatGPT, and Semafor reported last week that the company was planning to incorporate a faster and richer version of ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks.
The newer software responds faster than the current version used by ChatGPT, and its replies sound more human and more detailed.
Tuesday's announcement comes just a day after Google announced that it plans to integrate its own chatbot, called "Bard," into its search function.
And Baidu, the Chinese search engine that draws comparisons to Google, said Tuesday that it plans to wrap up internal testing for its AI chat service called "Ernie Bot" in March.
The flurry of announcements shows the extent of the AI-powered competition among tech giants following the rapid success of ChatGPT.
"A race starts today," Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday.