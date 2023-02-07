'Bing Chat': Microsoft integrates ChatGPT-like AI bot into its search engine

Microsoft has incorporated a new artificial intelligence model from the creators of viral chatbot ChatGPT into its search engine Bing, the company announced Tuesday.

Called "Bing Chat," the new search service features a "chat" button that takes the user to a chat feature similar to ChatGPT. Microsoft released a "limited preview" of the feature on desktop Tuesday.

Company leaders unveiled the new services at an invite-only event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters, calling it an AI-powered "copilot for the web."