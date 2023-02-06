Google announces its new AI bot, a ChatGPT rival named Bard

Google has been working on developing a conversational AI model for years. In a blog post, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said that Bard "draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."

It aims to integrate AI into Google's search feature, providing answers that "distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats."

Notably, ChatGPT in its current form is not able to directly browse the web to find answers to prompts.

Google has also invested $300 million in the AI startup Anthropic, which is developing its own not-yet-public chatbot, Claude, Bloomberg reported.