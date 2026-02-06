Exclusive / Senator’s Fed blockade splits Republicans

A pledge by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to block President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve nominees until the Justice Department drops its investigation into Chair Jerome Powell is drawing friendly fire.

Some GOP senators, like Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, have signaled support. Others are expressing frustration. It’s “terrible, terrible, terrible, terrible,” Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, told Semafor.

Trump’s pick to succeed Powell, former Fed Gov. Kevin Warsh, is “incredibly qualified,” Moreno added. “Let’s not play politics, let’s just get him confirmed.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Semafor that while “Tillis and I do agree” Powell likely didn’t commit a crime, “where we disagree is: I don’t think you hold Warsh’s nomination hostage over that.”

A spokesperson for Tillis responded that “Tillis believes Kevin Warsh is a great pick to be Fed Chair and will support him once the investigation into Chair Powell is resolved.”