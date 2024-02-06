German court classifies youth wing of AfD ‘extremist’

A German regional court ruled Tuesday that the youth faction of the country’s biggest anti-immigrant nationalist party could be considered an “extremist movement” — marking the first such classification of a political party since the Nazis.

The Junge Alternative, an offshoot of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) whose members are as young as 14 years old, has called immigrants “parasites” and “criminals,” the court wrote in its ruling — “thereby disregarding their human dignity.” The ruling allows German officials to track the youth wing’s correspondence and limit their members’ ability to be employed in the public sector. The group is entitled to appeal the verdict.

The court’s decision comes with tens of thousands having taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the AfD’s rise amid fears of the party’s improving poll ratings ahead of state and European Parliament elections in June.