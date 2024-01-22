Mass protests across Germany against anti-immigrant political party

Hundreds of thousands of people protested across Germany this weekend after a report revealed senior members of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party attended a meeting with neo-Nazis about a mass deportation plan.

German investigative outlet Correctiv reported that in November AfD members discussed deportations of “non-assimilated” immigrants to the country, regardless of whether they had German citizenship. The talks shocked Germans, who have broadly supported an easing of restrictions for new migrants.