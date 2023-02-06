Videos show utter devastation in Turkey after earthquakes
Videos from Turkey showed how badly the country's infrastructure was damaged after two earthquakes killed more than 1,900 people, according to the latest tallies.
Footage showed people scrambling on to the streets as aftershocks continued to hit buildings.
One video showed the moment an on-air reporter and his crew scrambled as the second earthquake hit, turning around to see the street they were filming on now inaccessible because of rubble.
Antakya, the capital of Turkey's southernmost province, was particularly devastated by the quakes.
Drones employed by rescue teams showcased the extent of the damage, with blocks of streets fully destroyed.
While some videos carried hope and showed rescuers helping survivors, others showed families weeping after finding the remains of loved ones.
The earthquakes' epicenters were along Turkey's border with Syria in regions where thousands of refugees and displaced people have moved to in recent years. Syria is reporting nearly 800 deaths.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to Turkey from several European countries, while governments around the world have pledged relief and reconstruction support.
Israel has also pledged help, and will notably send aid to Syria, despite the two countries having no diplomatic ties.