Videos show utter devastation in Turkey after earthquakes

Videos from Turkey showed how badly the country's infrastructure was damaged after two earthquakes killed more than 1,900 people, according to the latest tallies.

Footage showed people scrambling on to the streets as aftershocks continued to hit buildings.

One video showed the moment an on-air reporter and his crew scrambled as the second earthquake hit, turning around to see the street they were filming on now inaccessible because of rubble.

Antakya, the capital of Turkey's southernmost province, was particularly devastated by the quakes.

Drones employed by rescue teams showcased the extent of the damage, with blocks of streets fully destroyed.

While some videos carried hope and showed rescuers helping survivors, others showed families weeping after finding the remains of loved ones.