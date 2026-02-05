Immigration talks test Congress’ dismal bipartisanship skills

Angus King sees Katie Britt as pretty reasonable. So he was surprised to see her reject Democrats’ proposed changes to immigration enforcement as a “ridiculous Christmas list.”

The Maine independent senator texted his Alabama Republican colleague, who chairs the chamber’s Department of Homeland Security funding panel, on Thursday: “What is it you think is ridiculous?”

“That’s not a very productive response. The list is pretty reasonable,” King told Semafor, citing his party’s push for no mask-wearing by immigration agents, stricter warrant rules, and a ban on enforcement agents at schools.

“And if they want to debate and say, ‘Well, we think less of this and more of that, or whatever,’ that’s fine. They should engage,” he added. “To say that list is ridiculous — which is a word she used — is ridiculous.”

Britt responded by chastising Democrats for taking too long to communicate their demands ahead of a Feb. 13 deadline to fund DHS and said no one in the party is engaging in talks.

“Respectfully, he’s entitled to his own opinion, but he’s not entitled to his own facts,” she said.

It’s an inauspicious start to yet another bipartisan negotiation in Congress, this time over immigration enforcement. After federal agents killed two US citizens in Minnesota, DHS is at the top of Capitol Hill’s priority list — but as Congress lurches from one shutdown fight to another, an immigration deal looks no more achievable than the health care solution that the parties haggled over unsuccessfully for months.

The lead GOP negotiator for reviving expired health care subsidies, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, confirmed on Thursday that those talks are over. He blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for preferring “to use the suffering of the American people as a political issue rather than solve a problem.”

Both parties have similar doubts about clinching any bipartisan accord on immigration enforcement.

And plenty of them are already worried about another shutdown, potentially the third of this Congress, on Feb. 13 when DHS funding expires. The year-old Republican Congress has shown limited ability to pass major bipartisan legislation unless President Donald Trump gets directly involved, with a handful of exceptions like the Laken Riley Act and a Stablecoin bill.

“I would just describe this place as an institution that once could solve the biggest problems facing Americans, and right now is so divided by politics that Team Normal can’t get together and figure things out,” said Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., new to her post after three House terms. “I’m looking for as many members of Team Normal as I can find.”

She’s pitching an approach to fund almost all of DHS, including the Coast Guard and airport security, while isolating Immigration and Customs Enforcement as its own unique funding problem.

AD

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, called that idea “interesting” but she’d prefer to see the moribund Congress awaken.

“The Senate needs to meet the moment. It’s hard,” Murkowski said. “But I think we have a responsibility to finish up all our appropriations bills — and that includes Homeland — as hard and as emotionally and politically charged as it is right now.”