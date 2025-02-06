Pentagon prepares plans for possible troop withdrawal from Syria: Report

The US Department of Defense is preparing for a possible withdrawal of US troops from Syria, after President Donald Trump and other officials expressed interest in the idea.

The Pentagon is working on plans for a full withdrawal within 30, 60, or 90 days, NBC News reported.

“We’re not involved in Syria,” Trump told reporters last week. “Syria is its own mess. They got enough messes over there. They don’t need us involved.”

US troops first entered northeast Syria in 2014, and approximately 2,000 troops remain in the country to counter ISIS and build up local security forces.