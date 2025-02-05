Trump proposes US ‘take over’ Gaza

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the US to take a “long-term ownership position” over Gaza and for the enclave’s two million population to be permanently displaced to neighboring countries.

The remarks, which sent shockwaves through the Arab world, followed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his second term began.

When asked whether US troops would be deployed to take over Gaza, Trump said: “We’ll do what’s necessary. … We’ll take it over and develop it,” The Washington Post reported, referring to the seaside strip as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

AD

The proposal offers a vision of mass displacement that human rights groups have condemned as ethnic cleansing.

Following Trump’s comments, Netanyahu said he was open to the idea: “It’s worth paying attention to this…it’s something that could change history.”

The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he “strongly rejected” the proposal, while the governments of Egypt, Turkey, China, and France issued similar statements Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia said the plan was unacceptable, insisting it would not normalize ties with Israel — a key US priority — in the absence of a Palestinian state.