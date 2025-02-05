JAB insurance deal pivots a century-old European family fortune

JAB Holding, the largest investor in Krispy Kreme and Pret A Manger, is buying a life insurer, joining one of finance’s hottest trades.

JAB will pay just over $3 billion for Prosperity Life, which is owned by hedge fund Elliott Management, people familiar with the matter said.

Life insurance policies and related retirement products have become, surprisingly, the liveliest corner of finance. They bring in money today that can be invested for decades, making them catnip for Wall Street investment shops tired of traditional fundraising slogs.

Apollo, Blackstone, KKR, Blue Owl, and Brookfield have all bought or built insurance businesses, and rivals that don’t yet have an insurance arm are scrambling to buy one. TPG, which held talks with Prosperity last year, remains on the hunt, people familiar with the matter said.

Semafor reported in December that Elliott was shopping Prosperity, which manages about $25 billion of policyholders’ money, and that JAB was among the bidders. Elliott, better known as an activist hedge fund, bought Prosperity through its private-equity arm in 2019.