Senegal’s parliament mulls election delay amid rising tension

Senegal’s parliament is expected to hold a vote on Monday on a bill that could keep President Macky Sall in office beyond the end of his term on April 2.

The expected vote follows Sall’s decision over the weekend to postpone elections that were set to take place on Feb. 25. He cited irregularities by the Constitutional Council, the country’s elections overseer, in the approval of candidates for the elections, but did not announce a new date.

The bill being voted on could extend Sall’s stay in power by at least six months if passed, with August as the earliest date for a new election. The ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, of which Sall’s Alliance for the Republic party is part, has a slim majority in parliament.

Sall’s election postponement sparked street demonstrations on Sunday, during which police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Dakar. Two opposition politicians, including former prime minister Aminata Toure, were detained by Police but later freed.

Residents in the city have reported difficulties accessing the internet on their mobile phones from service providers Orange, Expresso, and Free. A memo by Senegal’s communications ministry said internet access has been temporarily suspended to contain the spread of “several hateful and subversive messages.”