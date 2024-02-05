Senegal’s parliament mulls election delay amid rising tension

The News
Senegal’s parliament is expected to hold a vote on Monday on a bill that could keep President Macky Sall in office beyond the end of his term on April 2.
The expected vote follows Sall’s decision over the weekend to postpone elections that were set to take place on Feb. 25. He cited irregularities by the Constitutional Council, the country’s elections overseer, in the approval of candidates for the elections, but did not announce a new date.
The bill being voted on could extend Sall’s stay in power by at least six months if passed, with August as the earliest date for a new election. The ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, of which Sall’s Alliance for the Republic party is part, has a slim majority in parliament.
Sall’s election postponement sparked street demonstrations on Sunday, during which police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Dakar. Two opposition politicians, including former prime minister Aminata Toure, were detained by Police but later freed.
Residents in the city have reported difficulties accessing the internet on their mobile phones from service providers Orange, Expresso, and Free. A memo by Senegal’s communications ministry said internet access has been temporarily suspended to contain the spread of “several hateful and subversive messages.”
In this article:
Know More
Opposition groups are gathering outside the National Assembly premises in Dakar to protest the tenure-extending vote by lawmakers. “We are going to resist the vote,” Yassine Fall, of the proscribed Pastef party associated with opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, told Semafor Africa. “If there is no election after April 2, Senegal has no president. The constitution is extremely clear that you cannot extend your term.”
The president’s announcement was rejected by most opposition parties, except the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) which had requested on Friday (Feb. 2) that the elections be postponed over the disqualification of its candidate Karim Wade for allegedly holding a French citizenship. Senegalese law bars people with dual citizenships from running for president.
Sall has been president since 2012, first serving a seven year term before a constitutional change in 2016 that reduced presidential terms to five years. Last July, he said he would not run for a third term, after previously fueling speculation by saying he had the right to do so after the revision to the constitution.
The View From Addis Ababa
The African Union on Sunday noted concern for the situation in Senegal, given the country’s reputation as a “model democracy” in Africa. It called for elections to be held as soon as possible, as did West African’s regional bloc Ecowas.