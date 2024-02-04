Senegal’s president Sall postpones elections indefinitely

President Macky Sall of Senegal on Saturday suspended elections that were due to be held on Feb. 25, hours before political parties were set to commence official campaigns.

A meeting of opposition leaders in Senegal was scheduled for 3pm local time Sunday to decide on a joint response, according to people familiar with their plans. Yassine Fall, vice president of external relations for Pastef, one of the opposition parties, described Sall’s cancellation of the election as “a constitutional coup.” Pastef’s leader Ousmane Sonko was disqualified from running for president in the vote.

Sall did not announce a new date for the vote, saying instead that he will “open national dialogue to bring together the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election.” He cited “troubled conditions” that could “undermine the credibility of the ballot by sowing the seeds of pre- and post-electoral disputes.”

AD

Those conditions are thought to be in relation to the decision by the Constitutional Council — a body that approves election candidates in Senegal — to exclude some members of the opposition from participating in the vote, including Karim Wade of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS). The party had requested a postponement of the vote.