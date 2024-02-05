China hands Australian writer suspended death sentence over espionage charges

Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Hengjun was handed a suspended death sentence by a Beijing court on Monday — five years after being arrested in China for spying, where he has remained in imprisonment.

The 58-year-old pro-democracy activist and blogger was accused of endangering “national security with particularly serious harm to the country and the people,” Al Jazeera reported, although no details of the charges have been made public – including which country he is alleged to have spied for.

Yang, who was living in New York before his arrest at Guangzhou airport in 2019, was given a suspended death sentence, which may be commuted to life imprisonment after two years. He had previously worked for China’s Ministry of State Security for more than a decade, but started writing spy novels on the side.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters of “our dismay, our despair, our frustration, but to put it really simply, our outrage at this verdict” late Monday.

Yang’s supporters had been hopeful that Yang’s release would be imminent, after Australian broadcaster Cheng Lei was freed from Chinese prison late last year following negotiations between the two governments.