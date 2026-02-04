Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

US extends AGOA trade pact for one year

Feb 4, 2026, 8:08am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Workers arrange jeans at the Afri-Expo Textile Factory in Maseru, Lesotho.
Wang Guansen/Xinhua via Getty Images

The US extended a trade deal giving African countries duty-free access to the American market, though prolonging it for just a year put exporters in a tough spot.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act has been a key force in driving African exports to the US since it was first implemented in 2000, though it has also expanded Washington’s trade deficit with the continent.

AGOA expired in September, leaving hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk as uncertainty brewed over its renewal. The Trump administration’s imposition of hefty tariffs on African imports last year, as part of an overhaul of its global trade policy, added to the precarity.

While AGOA “consistently contributed” to US goals, including boosting access to critical minerals, the 12-month extension — rather than the usual multi-year renewal — “discourages sustained, long-horizon investment,” an expert wrote in Foreign Policy.

A chart showing US imports from sub-Saharan Africa under AGOA.
Alexis Akwagyiram
AD