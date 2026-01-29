Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Tesla plans to build more robots

Jan 29, 2026, 5:34pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Tesla Model X car (front) and Model S (2nd L) are photographed at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney, Australia
Jason Reed/Reuters

Tesla wants to make fewer cars and more robots. CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the EV giant, which has seen falling vehicle sales, will stop making its Model S and X, and instead use a California factory to build humanoids.

The shift reflects Musk’s “futuristic vision” of tech, CNN wrote: His rocket-maker SpaceX and AI startup xAI are in talks to merge ahead of a massive IPO later this year, Reuters reported, with a goal of launching data centers into orbit.

Tesla’s pivot to robots, accompanied by a $20 billion capital spending pledge this year, is risky.

China is considered the leader in humanoids, but its leading firm only shipped about 5,500 bots last year. Tesla shipped 150.

Chart showing Tesla annual capex
J.D. Capelouto
AD