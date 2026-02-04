Bessent testifies before Congress amid Fed drama

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

It’ll be lawmakers’ first chance to grill him after the Justice Department opened an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — but don’t expect Republicans to partake.

Financial Services Chair French Hill, R-Ark., told Semafor he wants Bessent to “illustrate how much better the American economy is doing than [was] forecast” a year ago, as well as to weigh in on why Republicans’ proposal to roll back regulations on smaller banks “is helpful to boosting economic growth.”

Even Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., the GOP’s most vocal critic of DOJ’s investigation, said he planned to ask about tariffs — including “how some of these trading blocks … are going to give us any forward headwinds.”