UK to host EU leaders for post-Brexit ‘reset’ talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host EU leaders in May for the first in a series of regular summits designed to reset Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc, Downing Street announced Tuesday.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the talks would focus on devising ”the closest relationship possible to build together.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will also attend, said they would discuss deeper security cooperation, among other topics.

The UK marked the fifth anniversary of its exit from the European Union last week to little public fanfare, as polling showed that Brexit is more unpopular than ever.