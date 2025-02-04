Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

UK to host EU leaders for post-Brexit ‘reset’ talks

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Feb 4, 2025, 8:16am EST
UK
Keir Starmer with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European Council President Antonio Costa attend the EU leaders’ informal retreat at the Palais d’Egmont in Brussels.
Olivier Hoslet/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host EU leaders in May for the first in a series of regular summits designed to reset Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc, Downing Street announced Tuesday.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the talks would focus on devising ”the closest relationship possible to build together.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will also attend, said they would discuss deeper security cooperation, among other topics.

The UK marked the fifth anniversary of its exit from the European Union last week to little public fanfare, as polling showed that Brexit is more unpopular than ever.

AD
AD