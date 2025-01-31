Brexit is more unpopular than ever five years on

Five years after the UK left the European Union, Brexit is more unpopular than ever.

Only 11% of Brits think Brexit has been a success, and a slim majority (55%) now support rejoining the bloc, according to YouGov polling released Friday — a higher percentage than those who voted Leave in 2016.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not scheduled to make any public statements marking the anniversary, Politico noted, while Reform UK leader and ardent Brexiteer Nigel Farage told GB News he was “disappointed in the way [Brexit] has been delivered.”