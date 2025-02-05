Semafor to host largest CEO gathering in America, featuring more than 200 top global chief executives

Join the waitlist for more information once our programming is announced.

Semafor’s signature live journalism event, the 2025 World Economy Summit, will bring together over 200 top CEOs, making it the largest gathering of Fortune 500 leaders hosted in the United States in 2025. The exclusive three-day summit will take place April 23–25, 2025, in Washington, D.C., and will be the first of its kind since the new U.S. administration took office.

Coinciding with the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, the annual summit uniquely unites private and public sector leaders—including U.S. Cabinet officials, congressional leadership, global finance ministers, and central bankers—to explore innovative solutions for expanding the global economy. Through the summit, Semafor aims to cut through political noise to spotlight diverse, actionable insights on critical global challenges, such as the future of trade, the next technology revolution, and reimagining global energy.

With over 5,000 expected attendees, the 2025 World Economy Summit will feature Semafor’s award-winning editors and reporters, alongside its distinguished co-chairs and advisory board featuring an esteemed lineup of global leaders:

The 2025 World Economy Summit Leadership

Co-Chairs

David Rubenstein – Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

– Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group Henry Kravis – Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, KKR

– Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, KKR Ken Griffin – Founder and CEO, Citadel

– Founder and CEO, Citadel Penny Pritzker – Former U.S. Commerce Secretary

Advisory Board Members

Dr. Albert Bourla – CEO and Executive Chairman, Pfizer

– CEO and Executive Chairman, Pfizer ES Chung – Executive Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group

– Executive Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group Gina Chon – Senior Editor, Semafor

– Senior Editor, Semafor Aliko Dangote – President, Dangote Group

– President, Dangote Group Jorge Paulo Lemann – Co-Founder and Chairman, 3G Capital

– Co-Founder and Chairman, 3G Capital Rich Lesser – Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group

– Global Chair, Boston Consulting Group Sowmyanarayan Sampath – CEO, Verizon Consumer

– CEO, Verizon Consumer Justin B. Smith – Co-Founder and CEO, Semafor

– Co-Founder and CEO, Semafor John Waldron – President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs

This year’s summit will bring together U.S. Cabinet officials, global finance ministers, and central bankers for critical discussions on economic trends, policy innovation, and the challenges shaping the global landscape. The summit will be the definitive forum for global leaders in the U.S. with speakers participating from countries including India, Turkey, Italy, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Nigeria, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Alongside its mainstage program, Semafor is debuting a private, invitation-only initiative designed to provide chief executives with unparalleled networking opportunities and tailored insights. The program includes private convenings with business leaders, tailored bilateral meetings, on-the-record briefings with congressional and administration officials moderated by Semafor journalists, and thought leadership opportunities at Semafor’s multimedia studio onsite.

