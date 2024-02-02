US plans retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq

The U.S. has approved retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets following a deadly drone strike on American troops in Jordan, CBS News reported. The strikes will be carried out over a number of days in Syria and Iraq, and will target Iranian personnel and facilities.

“We will respond where we choose, when we choose and how we choose,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.

U.S. intelligence suggests that an Iranian proxy organization was responsible for the drone strike. Tehran has widely funded local militias in Middle Eastern states as part of its “Axis of Resistance,” an attempt to offset Washington’s power in the region.