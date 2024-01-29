Iran denies involvement in drone strike that killed US troops

Iran denied involvement in a drone strike near the Jordan-Syria border that killed three U.S. troops amid growing fears of an expanding crisis in the Middle East.

The attack marked the first time American soldiers have been killed by strikes in the region since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Washington has accused Tehran-backed proxy militias of conducting the attack. But Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said: “Iran has no connection to these attacks, and the clashes are between the U.S. army and resistance groups in the region, who reciprocally confront each other.”