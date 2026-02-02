Exclusive / It’s Rupe vs. the Quiff! In California’s new tabloid war, everybody wins

For its part, the Post has run headlong into battle with the most powerful politician in the state and one of the most visible figures in Democratic politics.

In an email to Semafor, New York Post Media Group Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole argued that Newsom simply isn’t used to receiving the kind of scrutiny that the Post brings to the targets of its coverage, and said that many California readers were already cheering on the paper’s journalists.

“The Quiff doth protest too much! We’re flattered that Gavin Newsom has decided to use our enormous platform to raise his budding national profile and bid for president,” Poole said. “Meanwhile, we will not waver in scrutinizing his record, something he is unaccustomed to in California. While he has attacked our reporting with the supposed imprimatur of an official government account, you can see from the comments on his posts that Californians are crying out for more fearless reporting. Just because a governor says something, it doesn’t mean it’s true.”

He continued: “Someone please tell the Governor that 2020 is calling and wants its word ‘misinformation’ back. The Post has always been accused of ‘misinformation’ by spinning politicians, but from Hunter Biden, BLM and Covid to Biden’s failing health, it has been consistently proven right. We look forward to having a continuing and healthy dialogue with him.”

(Newsom’s office’s response: “We didn’t realize a tabloid could get this triggered. We respect whatever they need to tell themselves — and wish them well in therapy.“)

Some of the governor’s office’s pleas did seem to work. The Post subsequently updated its story, changing the description of Essayli from “California’s top federal prosecutor” to “The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles.” The paper also changed its assertion that “Governor Gavin Newsom’s $236M program for California’s mentally ill has helped just 22 people in four years” to “Gavin Newsom shoots down claim $236M program for California’s mentally ill has helped just 22 people in four years.” One Post staffer acknowledged it had made minor corrections, but argued to Semafor that the tabloid had not materially changed any of its stories.

The launch of the California Post represents two bets by News Corp., which backed the New York Post as other urban tabloids — from the Chicago Sun-Times to the Boston Herald to New York’s once-great Daily News — slid into steep decline.

The first is a bet that Californians fed up with Democratic leadership — a common sentiment among some state residents, after COVID-era chaos in San Francisco and last year’s devastating fires in Los Angeles — are thirsty for a critical media viewpoint of the state’s governance and culture, and for sensational stories about crime, homelessness, and left-wing politics run amok.

The Post would not be the first right-leaning media in the state. Conservative talk radio has long dominated the commutes of California Republicans, many of whom once spent their mornings reading local newspaper opinion pages that leaned right. (As someone who grew up in Orange County, it was once easy to tell the politics of families in the neighborhood by which houses received the Los Angeles Times and which got the Orange County Register.)

But these have been hollowed out significantly in recent years, leaving what News Corp. believes is a potential opening for aggressive tabloid-style reporting with a critical view of Democratic state politicians and local figures in blue areas like Los Angeles and the Bay Area. In its first days, the Post has published numerous critical stories about Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and has pushed popular narratives on the right, such as stories about dangerous LA anarchists, “woke officials,” and residents fleeing California. The new California Post Editorial Board has written critically of the state’s proposed billionaire tax (which Newsom also opposes), and bashed a “leftist culture of violence and intimidation” among protesters in LA.

The Post’s second bet is on the viability of text at a moment when fewer people are reading articles online, and as tech platforms are cannibalizing search traffic and directing users away from news.

At a time when local print media has shrunk significantly across the United States, the launch of the California Post represents one of the most notable investments in text-based media in California in years. The Post launched with a daily print edition, along with a web app and online articles. And The New York Times reported last week that the Post has hired 80 staffers, immediately making it one of the largest newsrooms in the state.

The paper is part of the beginnings of a small renaissance in California news publishing, inspired in part by years of internal turmoil at the Los Angeles Times.

In Northern California, the Michael Moritz-backed San Francisco Standard continues to ramp up its ambitions to be a kind of glossy, digital West Coast alternative to New York Magazine, and recently brought on a high-profile new editor, Kevin Delaney. In Los Angeles last month, a local collective of journalists launched LA Local, a nonprofit journalism project that was the result of surveys of local residents seeking to understand what kind of news they wish to see in LA (and where). Former LA Times editor Kevin Merida sits on its board. Former top LA Times editor Julia Turner is preparing to launch a new for-profit California-focused magazine-style outlet, L.A. Material, in the coming weeks with Julia Wick and former Crooked Media COO Sarah Wick.

The state also has its share of new Substacks: Former LA Times opinion editor Mariel Garza founded Golden State on Substack after resigning from the paper in 2024 over its non=endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Karin Klein is the inaugural editor of LA Reported, a new Substack from Scott Woolley.

There have been some early hiccups for a New York-based paper that is currently edited by an Aussie LA transplant. During its first week, The Post identified El Monte as Los Angeles, which some Southern California natives immediately pointed out is in fact a nearby suburb. And Post’s reputation as a right-leaning tabloid was not lost on some liberal critics, who made their feelings heard to less-online members of the local community: After the Post bought out a Yeastie Boys bagel truck for its first week, the paper’s critics knocked the bakery’s decision to partner with the paper, and Yeastie Boys took down social media posts celebrating the partnership.

Still, the paper has been encouraged by early signs from its first week.

One person familiar said the paper had surpassed its internal expectations in traffic, app downloads, and print subscriptions, though a Post spokesperson declined to elaborate on what those were.





