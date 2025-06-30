Mamdani prepares to face damaged opponents — and the New York Post

Mamdani entered his longshot bid for mayor with the idea that in order to win, the campaign would need to “create its own attention environment,” according to his chief spokesperson, Andrew Epstein. At that point, the campaign was largely concerned about whether it had the creative juice to introduce an unknown assemblyman to a disillusioned Democratic base whose voters were tuning out all political news in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection.

With a limited budget, that meant focusing on making creative videos that could showcase Mamdani’s personality and generate earned media by getting the attention of legacy media outlets. This became the bread and butter of the campaign. Mamdani first went viral when he interviewed Trump supporters in Queens about why they voted for the president in 2024. His video talking about the price of halal food, and the city regulations that halal cart owners faced got tens of thousands of likes on Instagram.

In March, Mamdani called his communications director, saying that Trump border czar Tom Homan was visiting New York’s capitol in Albany that day. The campaign discussed how Mamdani should handle Homan’s visit, and whether he should take the opportunity to ask him about the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Palestinian Columbia campus activist. They decided that the assemblyman should, if given the opportunity, confront Homan by asking him if he believed in the 1st Amendment.

Mamdani squared off with Homan in the hallway, and after taking a video on his phone, Epstein said he downloaded the short-form video production app CapCut, quickly added captions to the footage, and posted it. It quickly racked up millions of views, and landed Mamdani his first primetime cable news hit later that week on CNN.

When Mamdani launched his campaign, he had 14,000 Instagram followers on his personal account. By last Tuesday, he had reached 1 million. (In the five days since the primary, he’s gained an additional 1.6 million followers.)

When it came to the Post, the campaign knew it had to engage, given the paper’s relentless coverage of the race. The campaign decided it would ignore the Post’s editorial board, but took seriously the paper’s beat reporters, who command the respect of many New York political professionals.

“We always knew we wanted to engage with even hostile media,” his communications director told Semafor. “We knew we would be something between a fascination and a menace for the Post.”

The Mamdani campaign believed it could tell a compelling story about economic populism through the Post’s own stories, such as a negatively-framed report about Mamdani’s proposed tax hikes on corporations to pay for what the paper called “freebies.” The campaign would also post screengrabs of New York Post headlines meant to upset conservative readers that the campaign thought made Mamdani look good.

“The Post had scary headlines,” Epstein told Semafor. “We’d put them on Instagram and Twitter and they would go viral. The populist economic stuff was good for us.”





