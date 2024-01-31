Top Western leaders push for more aid amid ‘Ukraine fatigue’

Top Western officials have in recent weeks urged continued support for Ukraine, as its war against Russia nears the two-year mark. William Burns, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, wrote in Foreign Affairs Tuesday that if Washington fails to support Ukraine, it “would be an own goal of historic proportions.”

Several European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fre­deriksen, and Mark Rutte, prime min­is­ter of the Neth­er­lands, co-authored a letter in the Financial Times calling for long-term support for Ukraine in the form of military supplies. And NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is lobbying conservative lawmakers in Washington, D.C., this week to approve Ukraine aid.

Public support for the war has waned, and some governments have questioned the continued need to fund Kyiv’s war efforts. There’s also speculation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering replacing his top general following a largely unsuccessful counteroffensive push last spring, but his office denied the rumors.