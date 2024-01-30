Zelenskyy denies rumors of firing Ukraine’s top commander

Both President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office and the Ministry of Defense were forced to deny rumors that Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Valerrii Zaluzhnyi, was being fired. This followed widespread speculation and local reports Monday that suggested Ukraine’s leader was pushing Zaluzhnyi out. His dismissal would be the most high-profile change in leadership in Kyiv since Russia’s invasion.

Zaluzhnyi, the second most popular public figure in the country after Zelenskyy, told the Economist last November that the war had reached a “stalemate,” bringing tensions between the two men into public view as Zelenskyy reportedly saw him as a growing political threat to his presidency. A presidential spokesperson said at the time that Zaluzhnyi’s comments stirred “panic” among Western allies and eased “the work of the aggressor.”

On Monday, Ukrainian media outlets and foreign correspondents reported that Zelenskyy had told Zaluzhnyi to resign, and that an official announcement could be imminent. Some reports alleged that Zaluzhnyi refused to leave his post as commander-in-chief.

But after public outcry over the popular leader’s possible dismissal, Zelenskyy’s office denied the rumors. “The president did not fire the head of the commission,” his press secretary told a Ukrainian outlet. According to the Financial Times, a decision has been made to replace Zaluzhnyi, but the timing of his departure remains undecided.