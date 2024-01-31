Three families of October 7 victims sue Iran, Syria, Binance in New York

Three families of American victims of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel sued the governments of Iran and Syria and the Binance crypto exchange and its former CEO, accusing them of providing financing and other material support to the militant Palestinian group’s terrorist activities.





The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday afternoon in the Southern District of New York, is the first of what U.S. lawyers told Semafor will likely be a flood of cases tied to the Hamas assault, which killed around 1,200 people and led to the kidnapping of 240 Israeli and foreign nationals. At least 30 of the dead were U.S. citizens.





The New York suit was filed, in part, on behalf of members of the Raanan family. Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, were both kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and held in the Gaza Strip before eventually being released in a prisoner exchange two weeks later. The family and estate of Itay Glisko are also claimants; the 20-year-old New Jersey native was a sergeant in the Israel Defense Forces and died in fighting with Hamas on October 8.

A third claimant, Jeffrey Ludmir, is the uncle of Daniel Levi Ludmir, a 34-year-old physician and father of two, whom Hamas militants murdered while he was treating wounded at Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel. Lawyers involved in the court filing said more claimants and defendants are likely to be added to the case as additional information concerning the October 7 attack is compiled. The families are represented by Seiden Law LLP.





Iran and Syria are both designated by the U.S. as state sponsors of terrorism and have been successfully sued in U.S. courts for their involvement in previous terrorist attacks. The court filing accuses Tehran and Damascus of arming and financing Hamas, and helping to orchestrate the October 7 attack.





The filing also accuses Binance and its co-founder, Changpeng Zhao, of allowing Hamas to use the cryptocurrency platform to conduct financial transactions and make payments. Binance reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department in November and acknowledged that Hamas and other extremist groups illegally used the exchange. (Zhao stepped down as Binance’s chief executive as part of the agreement.)

“Incredibly, Binance went out of its way to protect users associated with Hamas and other terrorist groups from regulatory scrutiny, especially if they were “VIP” users who generated huge profits for Binance,” the filing reads.

Iran and Syria’s missions to the United Nations didn’t respond to requests for comment from Semafor. Binance’s press office also didn’t respond.



