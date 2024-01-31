Mexican President AMLO denies allegations that drug cartels funded his first campaign

Mexican President Andés Manuel López Obrador is under fire after a ProPublica investigation alleged that his first presidential campaign received millions of dollars from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2006, U.S. officials told the publication.

According to the report, in exchange for campaign donations, aides promised to select law enforcement officials helpful to the traffickers if AMLO won the presidency. It is unclear if he knew the extent of the cartel’s contributions, ProPublica noted.

AMLO denied the report on Wednesday, describing the allegations as “completely false” and “slander” and slamming the U.S. government for “allowing these immoral practices,” in reference to a Department of Justice investigation that probed his campaigns.

The revelation has fueled criticism against AMLO’s lenient “hugs, not bullets” approach to drug cartels during his term. But experts said the new accusations, along with other recent corruption allegations against him and his family members, will do little to hurt AMLO’s reputation.