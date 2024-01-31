How the battle over US immigration has global implications

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted early Wednesday to advance the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors” for refusing to enforce security measures at the country’s southern border. Democrats have criticized the effort as partisan and lacking in evidence.

The move — which, if successful, would result in the second impeachment of a cabinet secretary in U.S. history — escalated political tensions over immigration, a key issue in this year’s presidential election that Congressional Republicans have also tied to additional military funding for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The impeachment showdown comes with lawmakers having largely abandoned a bipartisan deal combining domestic border security measures with funding for Kyiv — a package that House Speaker Mike Johnson described as a “non-starter.”