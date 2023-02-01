George Santos is off his committees and New York Republicans want the credit

The Santos decision was music to the New York Republican delegation’s ears, who have spent weeks loudly demanding his resignation while McCarthy slow-walked any action. A source said the freshman in the New York delegation had made a strong push to have Santos removed from committees and members sounded eager to take some credit on Tuesday, even if the decision was ostensibly voluntary.

“This is a classic case of someone quitting right before they were going to get fired,” newly elected Republican Reps. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y. and Anthony D'Esposito, R.N.Y said in a joint statement. “While we, and the overwhelming percentage of Long Islanders we represent, are relieved to see that Santos will not be undeservedly sitting on committees, he should still do the right thing and resign. That is what is in the best interest of his constituents and House Republicans.”

Freshman lawmakers representing the Rockland County and the Hudson Valley region also reignited their calls for Santos’s resignation.

“As I have said repeatedly, his conduct has been embarrassing and unbecoming,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. told Semafor. “While I still believe he should resign, this is a first step in the right direction, with the investigations pending.”

Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y. echoed the same sentiment in an interview outside the House chamber.

“We all said that he should resign,” he said. ”We all opposed him being appointed to committees. I believe this decision is in his best interest and ours.”