Nearly 500 world leaders, Nobel Prize winners, and activists call for global support to Iran’s protesters

The letter, titled "The Iranian Struggle for Freedom: A Call for Global Solidarity," was written as thousands of Iranians continue to be beaten, arrested, and sentenced, during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police.

The protests, once against the mandatory hijab, have evolved into calls for broader freedoms — a "revolution," as some have proclaimed.

Since last year, unarmed activists, mostly young women, have faced countless human rights abuses as they were tortured, blinded, raped, and beaten, Freedom House said in the letter.

"The end of the Islamic Republic’s system of misogyny would constitute a global landmark in the long march toward a world in which women are treated equally," the letter said. The protesters in Iran "deserve unstinting support from freedom-loving people around the world."

At least six of the letter's signatories are from Russia, along with a handful of Ukrainians. The letter has been signed by at least 10 Nobel Prize winners; multiple former heads of state and government from countries like Canada, Malawi, Estonia, and Liberia; several prominent authors including Margaret Atwood and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and celebrities such as Richard Gere and Molly Ringwald.

The letter proposed six ways for government officials, civic associations, and individuals to hold the Iranian regime accountable, including through imposing sanctions and adding Iran's Revolutionary Guard to terrorism lists.

Freedom House's letter also urged the international community to help facilitate communications for the Iranians, as the regime implements large-scale internet shutdowns and cuts off mobile data.