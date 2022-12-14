Iran has been ousted from UN women's body over protest crackdown

This year, Iran began a four-year term on the Commission on the Status of Women, but activists said that the country's role in the 45-member bloc was "a farce", the Guardian reported, citing the regime's crackdown on women calling for equal rights.

On Monday, Iran and its allies wrote to the council warning that a vote to oust the country would set a “new trend for expelling sovereign and rightfully elected states from any given body of the international system.”

Iran has been gripped by what is seen as the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The demonstrations, notably led by women and young people, began after Amini was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly, and later died in the custody of the morality police.

More than 18,000 protesters have been arrested since September, and Iranian authorities have sentenced 12 people to death. The regime has already executed two people over the protests; one was publicly hung as a warning to demonstrators.

In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to launch an independent investigation into Iran's crackdown, which Tehran called "appalling and disgraceful."