Hong Kong’s new security law could surpass Beijing’s in quashing dissent

Hong Kong unveiled new details of a local security law that is expected to expand the government’s powers to quash dissent — three years after Beijing imposed a national security law that quelled the city’s pro-democracy protests in 2019.

New mandates outlined in the 110-page legislative proposal include penalizing updated acts of treason, insurrection, “stealing national secrets,” and “extra-territorial” acts that “endanger national security.”

The city’s efforts to pass the law under the terms of its mini-constitution have been long delayed owing to widespread opposition and fears of the government’s overreach. Officials shelved the legislation in 2003 after an attempt to pass it triggered large-scale protests.

“I want the government to be up and in full gear to explain what we are doing here, loud and clear, confidently and rightly, to tell the world we are just protecting ourselves from your attacks,” Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said at a recent press conference. “I think eventually when people see that this law will bring security and stability, they will love it.”