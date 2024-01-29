What Evergrande’s liquidation ruling means for China and Hong Kong

A Hong Kong judge ordered Chinese property developer giant Evergrande to liquidate on Monday, signaling the end of a chapter for the world’s most indebted developer and the poster child of China’s real estate crisis.

The company, which owes more than $300 billion in debt, filed for a three-month extension to finetune its restructuring plan, but Judge Linda Chan rejected the appeal.

“Enough is enough,” Chan said, describing Evergrande’s submitted plan as “not even a restructuring proposal, much less a fully formulated proposal.” She appointed liquidators at Alvarez & Marsal Asia to oversee the dissolution.

The historic ruling marks a significant judicial move by Hong Kong, seen by many as a waning influence in global markets. Whether Beijing decides to adopt the ruling, however, could have massive implications for the already struggling Chinese economy.