Jair Bolsonaro is asking for a 6-month tourist visa to stay in the US

Jair Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian president whose supporters ransacked federal government buildings in Brasilia earlier this month, is seeking a six-month tourist visa to stay in the United States, his lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, confirmed to Semafor.

Alexandre told the Financial Times, which first reported the news, that Florida "will be his temporary home away from home," adding, "Right now, with his situation, I think he needs a little stability."

Bolsonaro remains under investigation in Brazil in connection to the Jan. 8 riot and other electoral issues.