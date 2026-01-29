US plans ‘drawdown’ of ICE agents in Minneapolis

US President Donald Trump’s border czar said Thursday that immigration operations in Minneapolis would become “safer,” with plans for an eventual “drawdown” of federal agents on the streets.

Tom Homan’s comments followed Trump’s remarks suggesting a “de-escalation” after weeks of tumult over agents killing two US citizens in the city. The furor has become a political headache for Republicans: Democratic senators on Thursday blocked a spending bill that would keep the government open past Friday and put billions toward homeland security funding.

The unrest has also spotlighted private-sector actors that have benefited from Trump’s deportation push. Companies including Palantir and Deloitte have collectively made more than $22 billion from contracts with government agencies leading the immigration crackdown, the Financial Times reported.