US plans ‘drawdown’ of ICE agents in Minneapolis

Jan 29, 2026, 5:18pm EST
Demonstrators carry signs condemning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near the site where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents
Tim Evans/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s border czar said Thursday that immigration operations in Minneapolis would become “safer,” with plans for an eventual “drawdown” of federal agents on the streets.

Tom Homan’s comments followed Trump’s remarks suggesting a “de-escalation” after weeks of tumult over agents killing two US citizens in the city. The furor has become a political headache for Republicans: Democratic senators on Thursday blocked a spending bill that would keep the government open past Friday and put billions toward homeland security funding.

The unrest has also spotlighted private-sector actors that have benefited from Trump’s deportation push. Companies including Palantir and Deloitte have collectively made more than $22 billion from contracts with government agencies leading the immigration crackdown, the Financial Times reported.

