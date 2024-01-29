Will Biden and Xi hold productive talks in the spring?

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may hold bilateral talks in the spring — a sign of ongoing efforts to keep tensions between the two global superpowers at bay.

The news came after Washington’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi held “candid, substantive and constructive discussions” in Bangkok on a series of regional and international issues, the White House said.

While channels of communication between the two countries have largely been restored following months of tensions, several contentious issues remain, including the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty, Washington’s “technological blockade” against Beijing, and China’s role in the Red Sea conflict.