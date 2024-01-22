China races to buy chip-making equipment as US cracks down on exports

China slams Washington's 'technological blockade' as it rushes to buy chip-making equipment

Sources: Bloomberg , The Wall Street Journal

China rushed to buy up chip-making equipment ahead of the export controls imposed by the U.S, Japan, and the Netherlands in recent months, as Washington and its allies crack down on exports of the technology Beijing needs to further its own semiconductor industry.

Imports by firms such as China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. soared at the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported, with purchases of some equipment rising by as much as 1,000%.

The Netherlands late last year blocked Dutch firm ASML from exporting lithography machines – which are key to chipmaking – to China, after coming under pressure from U.S. officials, Bloomberg reported.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by accusing the U.S. of “bullying”, saying Washington was coercing other nations into “imposing a technological blockade against China” that would seriously damage the global semiconductor industry.